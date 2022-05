“善良与锋芒”——隋宜达帽饰个展视觉设计

“善良与锋芒”,来自隋宜达先生的座右铭“生命本应雀跃,不该死气沉沉”,

代表了他在艺术创作中不断对自己提出的要求,

本性保持善良却不失掉锋芒!





"Kindness and Sharpness" Visual design for Sui Yida's Hat Show

"Kindness and Sharpness" comes from Master Sui Yida's motto

“Life should be happy, not dead", which represents his continuous requirements for himself in artistic creation.

His nature remains kind but does not lose his sharpness!