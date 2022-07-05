LES DUNES | BRAND IDENTITY

FR
.
La marque Les Dunes prend racine dans le sud-ouest de la France avec pour ambition de mettre en lumière tous les acteurs qui accompagnent la naissance d'un vêtement : du design au façonnage, chaque petit geste contribue à son échelle et avec un savoir-faire propre à fonder un projet d'une plus grande ampleur, Les Dunes. Dans un esprit éco-responsable, la fondatrice & designer Noémie Fatout, puise ses ressources dans les chutes de tissus de Maisons de Mode. La composition des matières et leurs propriétés naturelles sont une donnée essentielle lors de la sélection à la fois des tissus mais aussi des personnes avec lesquelles la jeune designer travaille. Chaque collaboration est une histoire quelle souhaite partager.
Pour ce projet d'identité visuelle, notre travail s'est articulé autour d'un dessin de caractère spécifique: des lettres polies avec une graisse dominante et fondatrice du logotype telle une empreinte laissée dans le sable. Voici un objet intemporel et discret pour laisser place au vêtement, la matière et toutes les personnes qui contribuent à édifier Les Dunes.
EN
.
The brand Les Dunes takes its origins in the south-west of France with the ambition of bringing to light all the actors who are involved in the process of creating a garment: from design to crafting, each small action contributes in its own way and with its own savoir-faire to the foundation of a larger project: Les Dunes. In an eco-responsible spirit, founder and designer Noémie Fatout draws her resources from the fabric scraps of Maisons de Mode. The composition of the materials and their natural properties are an essential aspect in the selection of both the fabrics and the people with whom the young designer works. Each collaboration is a story she wants to share.
For this visual identity project, our work was based on a specific character design: polished letters with a dominant and founding weight of the logotype like a print left in the sand. Here is a timeless and discreet design to give way to the clothing, the material and all the people who contribute to building Les Dunes.
Crédits
Photographe campagne @lilieyesphotographie
Modèles @tonyandbabs
Photographe e-commerce @tanguy_ginter
Illustrations @les.dunes
-
Credits
Campaign photographer @lilieyesphotographie
Models @tonyandbabs
E-shop photographer @tanguy_ginter
Illustrations @les.dunes