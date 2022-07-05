LES DUNES | BRAND IDENTITY





The brand Les Dunes takes its origins in the south-west of France with the ambition of bringing to light all the actors who are involved in the process of creating a garment: from design to crafting, each small action contributes in its own way and with its own savoir-faire to the foundation of a larger project: Les Dunes. In an eco-responsible spirit, founder and designer Noémie Fatout draws her resources from the fabric scraps of Maisons de Mode. The composition of the materials and their natural properties are an essential aspect in the selection of both the fabrics and the people with whom the young designer works. Each collaboration is a story she wants to share.





For this visual identity project, our work was based on a specific character design: polished letters with a dominant and founding weight of the logotype like a print left in the sand. Here is a timeless and discreet design to give way to the clothing, the material and all the people who contribute to building Les Dunes.



