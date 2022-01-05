An educational game / animation
for the Renewable Energy Sources.
This was an incredible project to work on as it came along with the great challenge of conveying rather complex info to a group of people known for their short attention span; students 8 to 10 y.o.
“The Renewables” has two parts;
a. the animated intro video, which explains the fundamental concepts, and
b. the game per se, based on the characters of the intro video.
Students can play the game on a huge (2.1×1.3 meters) interactive screen
at the Ghajn Educational Centre, in Malta.
The settings of the game where inspired by the Maltese scenery which translates to bricked building walls with sandstone hue, the co-existence of English and Italian architecture, archaic stone temples, lack of mountains, palms, prickly pears, lizards, and hedgehogs.
The four games -one for each renewable energy source- are designed to be simple and engaging. Imagine 2 to 6 children playing at a time, rushing out to pick out the non-food waste items, fixing the wind-turbines before the boat crushes on the bridge, coordinating with one another to tap on the water valves at the right speed, picking solars and avoiding obstacles on a speed rally!
Character Development
Behind the Scenes
We used Blender for the video production & graphics creation and Premiere for video editing. All textures are fully procedural and mostly non-physical, keeping everything light, fast and adjustable through the production stage.