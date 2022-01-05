



















An educational game / animation

for the Renewable Energy Sources.









This was an incredible project to work on as it came along with the great challenge of conveying rather complex info to a group of people known for their short attention span; students 8 to 10 y.o.



“The Renewables” has two parts;

a. the animated intro video, which explains the fundamental concepts, and

b. the game per se, based on the characters of the intro video.





Students can play the game on a huge (2.1×1.3 meters) interactive screen

at the Ghajn Educational Centre, in Malta.





















