LOFTY HEIGHTS





This sinister celestial world epitomises the struggle of species who have had their ancestral migration routes blocked by man-made borders.





Artificially segmenting a huge stretch of land will inevitably reduce the genetic diversity of animal populations who have been cut off from one another. Which in turn diminishes the overall survivability of the species, as inbreeding leaves their genotypes ill equipped to deal with the challenges of natural selection in the centuries to come.





Two omnipresent snakes intertwine and tie this repeating world together, forming a continuous chain-link fence. Covered in thorns and a sheen of toxic gloop, their giant eyes cast an unwelcoming glare at the bewildered families of jaguar, bighorn sheep, peccary and black bear. In an endless game of Snakes & Ladders, one misplaced paw or hoof could send an these endangered species tumbling into extinction.



