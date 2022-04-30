Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fashion Spring/Summer 2022
Berto Martinez
Some spring/summer trends presented by 12 amazing models who changed the fashion industry showing that all type of woman are fashionable and elegance is not a question of size.
