Fantasy. A 70s-sci-fi-movie-inspired visual campaign





















A modern interpretation of 70s science fiction movie posters to convey the ironic contemporary reality we’re living.



Under the title ‘Fantasy’ this new edition of #aperitivosthyssen - a serie of concerts held on Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum - brings together music and painting taking as inspiration concepts such as the dreamlike, the exotic or the miraculous present in some of the works in the collection. This pictorial-musical exploration connects the historical representations with the present reflecting the surreal and ironic of our contemporary reality.























