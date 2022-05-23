Blog
Fantasy. A 70s-sci-fi-movie-inspired visual campaign
Multiple Owners
A modern interpretation of 70s science fiction movie posters to convey the ironic contemporary reality we’re living.

Under the title ‘Fantasy’ this new edition of #aperitivosthyssen - a serie of concerts held on Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum - brings together music and painting taking as inspiration concepts such as the dreamlike, the exotic or the miraculous present in some of the works in the collection. This pictorial-musical exploration connects the historical representations with the present reflecting the surreal and ironic of our contemporary reality.






Thanks for watching!

Creative Direction & Design: @rebekaarcestudio
Motion graphics: @nachovelasco_
Curator: @pportellano
Client: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum






Rebeka Arce

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Rebeka Arce
    Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Nacho Velasco
    Seville, Spain

    Creative and graphic campaign for #aperitivosthyssen - a serie of summer concerts held on Thyssen Bornemisza National Museum - inspired by 70's s
