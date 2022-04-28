Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Cactus Collective
VVORKROOM -
Behance.net
Cactus Collective is an online gallery of photographers that exists to discover and spread the talent of emerging artists and to offer consumers the option of acquiring museum-quality framed photos at a fair price.

SCOPE
Brand Strategy, Branding, Collateral Design & Merchandising
The brand essence of Cactus Collective is: A sense of belonging. They connect deeply with the photographers, offer them a “home” where they can show, sell and spread their talent to the world. But this sense of belonging also spreads to the final client, because even when they are dealing with fine art, C.C. ensures that the perception is always that behind the gallery there are down-to-earth and accessible people.
We developed their Brand Strategy, as well as the Branding, collateral design and merchandising. Graphically, our goal was to communicate the personality of the people behind the project, their vibe and geographic location, but remain open enough to accommodate the stories and work of the photographers that could come from anywhere in the world. That’s why we use a wide variety of typefaces, different layouts and compositions and a very broad color palette inspired by the landscape of the southwest coast of the United States.
TEAM
Photos by C129 Styled by Oscar Olivas.

Thanks for watching.

Cactus Collective
