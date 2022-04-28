Cactus Collective

We developed their Brand Strategy, as well as the Branding, collateral design and merchandising. Graphically, our goal was to communicate the personality of the people behind the project, their vibe and geographic location, but remain open enough to accommodate the stories and work of the photographers that could come from anywhere in the world. That’s why we use a wide variety of typefaces, different layouts and compositions and a very broad color palette inspired by the landscape of the southwest coast of the United States.