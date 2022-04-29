The Whole World Inside Nan's Soup
There's something special bubbling in Nanni's big metal pot. And it smells delicious! What ingredients might be inside? When Nanni lifts the lid on her soup, she reveals the whole world inside: from the seeds that grew into vegetables, to the gardeners who lovingly tended to the plants, to the sun, moon, and stars that shone its light above them. And, of course, no meal is complete without a recipe passed down generations of family, topped and finished with a Nanni's love.
Medium: Watercolor, iPad drawing
Author : Hunter Liguore
Illustrated by: Vikki Zhang
Publisher: Yeehoo Press, 2021
ISBN: 1953458068, 9781953458063
Length: 32 pages
Character design & Work in progress
Thank You
Instagram:@0717vikki
Red小红书/Weibo: @张文绮Vikki Zhang
Website: www.vikkizhang.com
Email: vikkizhangart@gmail.com