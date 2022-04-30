Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
SansPlomb Typeface
Multiple Owners
brand identity display font display typeface font graphic design logo sans serif type design Typeface typography
Sans Plomb is a grotesque family inspired by the French roads and the automotive world of the 80’s: from gas station signs to spare part brands, the font takes us back a few decades, when typefaces were somehow imperfect — and beautiful for that.

A compressed width along with very short ascendants and descendants makes Sans Plomb the perfect family for huge display titles. It’s also very distinctive thanks to its cropped diacritics and the reversed inktraps you can find on the “i” letter, for instance.

Enjoy, don’t forget to check your tire pressure before you go, and please send us a postcard when you get there!

Student discount: -80% → contact@lift-type.fr
SansPlomb is available on → www.lift-type.fr
SansPlomb and all our other fonts available for licensing and in free trial

Student discount: -80% (Send us your Student ID card → contact@lift-type.fr)
Multiple Owners
Lift Type

    Lift Type
    Montpellier, France
    Image Format
    Paris, France

