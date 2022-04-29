



_____





The ID Series ​​​​​​​

__





About

Illustrations for ID, a popular restaurant at Besant Nagar , India which serves traditional meals but in a very contemporary setting. inspired by the different and unique identities of people of the South of India . The idea was to celebrate traditionally known people or moments and render them in a contemporary style.





The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.





Art Direction

Diya Pallikal





__ ​​​​​​



