The ID Series
About
Illustrations for ID, a popular restaurant at Besant Nagar, India which serves traditional meals but in a very contemporary setting. inspired by the different and unique identities of people of the South of India. The idea was to celebrate traditionally known people or moments and render them in a contemporary style.
The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Art Direction
Diya Pallikal
