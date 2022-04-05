TOU
Das andere Ich - Masterproject
Julia Plath
Behance.net
THE OTHER ME
THINKING ABOUT HYPERREALITY, SIMULACRA AND THE DOPPELGANGER MOTIF

For my master I researched Doppelgangers of all kinds in a theroetical and a visual manner. How do doppelgangers, simulacra, copies show up over the past 300 years? How do they change? In what ways are they taking gestalt, visually? Thinking about the doppelgangers in my drawings, I try to figure out what the they mean to me and what I can figure out about the subject from a subjective viewpoint and how that complies to my theoretical research. An asthetic approach to a literary and cultural study.

This book is 130 pages long and features over 30 of my drawings and Illustrations.



