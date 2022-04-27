Microsoft UX Themes
It’s been an absolute pleasure and an honour to be able to work with Microsoft Design team on revamping some of their theming library.
Images bellow were created for Microsoft Teams and were intended as inspiring spaces for meeting and conversing with others. Every image has been carefully crafted to fit into and around UI elements.
Thank you Nando, Colin, David, Alexis & Michael!
These two images are a part of the same collection, but in a more abstract concept and approach.
Images bellow were designed for Windows 11 keyboard experiences.
These were part of different, more organic exploration. Each theme had it’s own behaviour that was driven by the concept behind it.
These were also meant to be animated, this is a small selection of animation explorations.