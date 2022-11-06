Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Norsk Etikett
Studio Oker
Behance.net


Norsk Etikett
Into the fold
__

Norsk Etikett is a leading supplier of self-adhesive labels with headquarters and production in Sandnes, Norway. They are a family-owned company with a long, proud history.

Norsk Etikett wanted a new visual identity and a website that reflected their position as a specialist printer with an ambition to remain at the top of their business. They needed a visual expression that underscored their shared dedication to their craft and customers.


Credits:
Børge Myrnes, Moxey, Funbit, Nils Erga

Year: 
2021

Deliverables:
Design strategy, Visual identity, Art direction, Digital design, Motion design


3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: screenshot and print
Image may contain: moon
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: screenshot, sign and outdoor
Image may contain: moon
Image may contain: land vehicle, vehicle and road
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website

To visualise the craftmanship of making hight-quality labels, we documented the intricate production process closely through a series of snippets and images.

3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
Image may contain: ceiling, door and indoor
Image may contain: moon
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website

The visual identity has a timeless expression that draws inspiration from labels in motion – being printed, cut, or pasted on a product. Both the logo symbol and the selected font, Bw Gradual, show contrasting soft and hard elements, giving the visual identity its distinctive character.

3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
3D digital identity Label logo Packaging poster print typography Website
Norsk Etikett
63
282
7
Published:
user's avatar
Studio Oker

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Studio Oker
    Stavanger, Norway

    Norsk Etikett

    63
    282
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields