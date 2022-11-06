







Norsk Etikett is a leading supplier of self-adhesive labels with headquarters and production in Sandnes, Norway. They are a family-owned company with a long, proud history.



Norsk Etikett wanted a new visual identity and a website that reflected their position as a specialist printer with an ambition to remain at the top of their business. They needed a visual expression that underscored their shared dedication to their craft and customers.









