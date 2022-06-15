Sector SPDR ETFs '20

↑ Compilation
After previously completing a campaign for Sector Spider, PlusOne® —together with a dedicated team of 60+ creative professionals— developed a series of engaging TV commercials. We created multiple miniature representations of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 using various materials. As a result, several tangible and immersive landscapes came to life, producing a sense of excitement and wonder.
→ 2 months pre-production
→ 2 days studio shoot
→ 4 months post-production
→ 62 people involved
→ 100 concept art sketches
→ 52 highly detailed animated overlay graphics
→ 16,000 keyframes created
→ 1,265 animated and textured 3D objects
→ Heaps of dedication
→ A lot of preparation
→ And a good helping of fun