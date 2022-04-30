E Ð J A
L i b e r a t i o n o f m e a n i n g
Transforming my perception
by making meaning and judging what my senses bring to me, my meaningful world exists
what I really see when I look at something is just mi own meaning of it or my illusion
the illusion takes many forms of beliefs but by forgiving it I liberate myself
and underneath lies a whole new world to explore
Macro images of glacier mud
In many ways, the same thing can be seen
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS