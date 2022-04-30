Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
E Ð J A
Brynjar Agustsson
abstract iceland Landscape macro Nature pattern Photography
E   Ð   J   A


L i b e r a t i o n   o f   m e a n i n g

Transforming my perception



by making meaning and judging what my senses bring to me, my meaningful world exists

what I really see when I look at something is just mi own meaning of it or my illusion

the illusion takes many forms of beliefs but by forgiving it I liberate myself

and underneath lies a whole new world to explore

Macro images of glacier mud
In many ways, the same thing can be seen
Published:
