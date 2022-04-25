Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Sant Jordi BCN 2022
Josep Prat Sorolla / SEPE
Sant Jordi BCN 2022

I had the pleasure to create the illustrations and animations for Barcelona's Sant Jordi campaign (Saint George's Day), one of the most festive days of the year in Catalunya.
Each April 23th, people give away roses and books to their loved ones.

The illustrations are a celebration of this tradition, an explosion of joy, specially because after two years the festivity goes back to "normality" again.
The poster also has an animated version 

We selected 3 different moments of the animation and used them as static illustrations in order to accompany the main poster and give variety to the campaign 
Some early sketches of the illustrations 
The campaign on the streets of Barcelona 
Credits

Illustration & animation: Josep Prat Sorolla
Graphic design: Arauna 131

Creative Director Ajuntament de Barcelona: Nacho Padilla
Sant Jordi BCN 2022
Josep Prat Sorolla / SEPE

    Creative Fields