Sant Jordi BCN 2022
I had the pleasure to create the illustrations and animations for Barcelona's Sant Jordi campaign (Saint George's Day), one of the most festive days of the year in Catalunya.
Each April 23th, people give away roses and books to their loved ones.
The illustrations are a celebration of this tradition, an explosion of joy, specially because after two years the festivity goes back to "normality" again.
The poster also has an animated version ↓
We selected 3 different moments of the animation and used them as static illustrations in order to accompany the main poster and give variety to the campaign ↓
Some early sketches of the illustrations ↓
The campaign on the streets of Barcelona ↓
Credits
Illustration & animation: Josep Prat Sorolla
Graphic design: Arauna 131
Creative Director Ajuntament de Barcelona: Nacho Padilla