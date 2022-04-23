Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Sustainability Campaign: Illustrated Outdoor Display
Maggie Enterrios
header image, panel of colorful flowers and koi fish
Sustainability Campaign
Princesshay and The Crown Estate
OOH 

Illustration by Maggie Enterrios
Outdoor mural, printed storefronts showing dense botanical illustrations of plants and animals
Exeter outdoor shopping center with mural panels
The Brief

I was commissioned by The Traveller and the Bear to create nearly four hundred hand-illustrated botanicals and animals, which were were combined to create over 100 yards of storefront window displays. (Yes, the size of a football field!) ​​​​​​​
Storefront window display with illustrations
Close-up of panel illustration by Maggie Enterrios
The Vision

"[We’re] consuming way more than our fair share of the planet’s resources.
Which means our one and only home, Earth, could soon look very different.
But it’s not too late.
Small steps like bringing your reusable coffee cups or swapping the car to walk or cycle can make a world of difference to the health of our planet.
We can do more."
Panel of dense botanical illustrations featuring panda and peacocks
Panel of dense botanical illustrations featuring panda and peacocks
illustrated tapestry of flora and fauna by Maggie Enterrios, showing panda, peacock and snake
Located in Exeter, UK at the Princesshay shopping center, this behemoth of a mural is located in the heart of this vibrant city: an attraction to tourists, locals and commuters.
Storefront window display with illustrations
Poster design animals and botanicals
Technicals

All individual elements were illustrated digitally by Maggie Enterrios and combined to create a massive tapestry, printed on vinyl hoarding coverings by Signs Express Exeter. 

Tools used: 
Adobe Photoshop​​​​​​​
Adobe Fresco

The final artwork took hundreds upon hundreds of hours and a team of multiple designers to execute. 

Illustrated by Maggie Enterrios
Design assistance: The Traveller and the Bear
