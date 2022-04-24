Viture ONE
Viture
2022
Immersive Entertainment
VITURE One represents a new era of immersive entertainment. The super-slim, lifestyle-driven smart glasses display a 120-inch virtual screen in front of the user via the lenses of the eyewear, allowing them to stream media and game discreetly anywhere without the need for bulky physical screens such as televisions, laptops, tablets or mobile devices.
The eyewear packs the necessary components into the slim frame as discreetly as possible, taking design cues from the world of fashion, rather than conventional signifiers of high tech products. The result is a next-generation device for full immersion entertainment that blurs the boundaries between fashion and tech.
“In my mind, LAYER is the top design studio in the world and the team produces pioneering work – which is why we approached them to design our smart eyewear.”
David Jiang - CEO, Viture
“Our first priority is to create smart eyewear that people actually want to wear, and the team has developed a solution that feels more like fashion than technology and that will push the boundaries of this category.”
David Jiang - CEO, Viture
“The smart eyewear space is typically populated by over-designed, overly technical frames. In creating VITURE One, we wanted to deliver the antithesis of this trend.”
Benjamin Hubert – Founder, LAYER
“From day one, Benjamin has been closely involved with the project. To work with the founder of the studio like this is really special and rare. LAYER also understands consumers, which is essential for the kind of product we are developing.”
David Jiang - CEO, Viture