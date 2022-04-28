Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Lori Tsao
YOYO&MIILK is story about two cats with me. At the beginning of the project, the design is free and loose. I recorded some interesting concepts in the form of illustrations and made them with sticker. I hope that the pictures can convey sunshine and positive attitude towards life to you in this special period. During the epidemic this year, I designed the characters in 3D. I hope this image combination is "lovely", "funny" and "personalized", which can be integrated into the current popular life and have changeable flexibility in the presentation in the future. I hope you like it.

YOYO&MIILK  是我与两只猫的故事。在项目的初期，设计是松散的。我用插图的形式记录了一些有趣的概念，并将这些概念制作成为胶带。我希望这些有趣的图画能够给大家在这个特殊的时期传递阳光积极的生活态度。在今年疫情期间，我用3D的方式将主角进行了IP化的设计。我希望这个形象组合是“有趣”，“乐活”，“有个性”，能够融入当下的流行生活中并可以在未来的呈现中有多变的灵活性。希望大家喜欢。
3D artwork cartoon Cat Character cute Drawing Mascot nft sticker
Thanks
