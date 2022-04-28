YOYO&MIILK is story about two cats with me. At the beginning of the project, the design is free and loose. I recorded some interesting concepts in the form of illustrations and made them with sticker. I hope that the pictures can convey sunshine and positive attitude towards life to you in this special period. During the epidemic this year, I designed the characters in 3D. I hope this image combination is "lovely", "funny" and "personalized", which can be integrated into the current popular life and have changeable flexibility in the presentation in the future. I hope you like it.



