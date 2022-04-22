Denton Superfamily
2020 - 2022
Denton is a typeface full of warmth, bringing expressive 70s era design into the 21st century.
With this update, Denton has been expanded and now comes in 86 styles, including weight and width variables, display and text subfamilies and true italic counterparts. Denton is free to try (including the variable fonts).
Type design was liberated in the 1950s, with the birth of phototypesetting, allowing designers to shake off the restraints of unyielding metal letters and their standard lead sizes. A new design aesthetic emerged in the following decades, super-tight kerning, overlapping serifs and carefully refined letter interactions became commonplace.
This warm, free, distinct feeling gave us the core from which Denton is built, encompassing the style into a modern superfamily that can meet all the needs of todays brands.
© PeregrinStudio