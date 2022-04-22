Denton Superfamily





















Type design was liberated in the 1950s, with the birth of phototypesetting, allowing designers to shake off the restraints of unyielding metal letters and their standard lead sizes. A new design aesthetic emerged in the following decades, super-tight kerning, overlapping serifs and carefully refined letter interactions became commonplace.





This warm, free, distinct feeling gave us the core from which Denton is built, encompassing the style into a modern superfamily that can meet all the needs of todays brands.





© PeregrinStudio
























