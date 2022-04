Metaverse Scenarios





This is the result of an incredible collaboration I had with Neos Metaverse .

They gave me total freedom to create characters, worlds and environments that explore their Metaverse tool.





Thanks for this trust, I could explore a lot of creative ways that give an innovative look to the Neos communication.





Enjoy this illustration series!





🤖 🦝 👩🏻‍🦰​​​​​​​