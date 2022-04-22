Proper Cloth is a pioneer and leader in quality custom-fit, made-to-order shirts, pants, jackets, and suits based in Soho, New York. The challenge of the project was to refresh the brand and the customer experience by adding a series of symbols that represent the company's Ethos in addition to a new design system, corporate typography and materials/finishes.



For the symbology of the ethos, we opted for a mixture of animal representation mixed with an object or element that represented each ethos based on historic references:

Owl + Key for Wisdom

Bee + Planet for Justice

Lion + Arrow for Courage

Bull + Water for Temperance





We created a unique style of illustration with geometric shapes using 45-degree angles that facilitate the embroidery on the garments.

