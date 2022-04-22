Proper Cloth is a pioneer and leader in quality custom-fit, made-to-order shirts, pants, jackets, and suits based in Soho, New York. The challenge of the project was to refresh the brand and the customer experience by adding a series of symbols that represent the company's Ethos in addition to a new design system, corporate typography and materials/finishes.
For the symbology of the ethos, we opted for a mixture of animal representation mixed with an object or element that represented each ethos based on historic references:
Owl + Key for Wisdom
Bee + Planet for Justice
Lion + Arrow for Courage
Bull + Water for Temperance
We created a unique style of illustration with geometric shapes using 45-degree angles that facilitate the embroidery on the garments.
Agency: Mubien Brands
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, David Mubien
Design: Carlos Almagro, Patricia Orden
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias
Photography: Víctor Mubien
Lifestyle Photography: Proper Cloth
