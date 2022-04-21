Coffeeology —"A Coffeeholic Laboratory"
As an emerging chain of specialty coffee roastery in Guangzhou, China, Coffeeology is specialized in selecting and examining exquisite coffee and finest ingredients for all coffeeholics in town. Encompassing the proficient and modern characteristic Coffeeology is trying to convey, a distinctive and prominent trademark is designed for this emerging brand to stand out amongst the relentlessly competitive industry. Transformed from the shape of a coffee mug, Coffeeology's trademark amplifies the association between customers and the brand, combined with vivid and bold color forms a brand representing a new wave of refined roastery in the 2020s.
Brand Identity Design: makkaihang design
Art Director: Mak Kai Hang
Designer: Jay Yeung
Project Manager: Flora Yip
Year: 2021
Service: Naming, Strategy, Guidelines, Packaging, Tagline, Printing, Logo
