Hal2 is an interior design studio, active in the B2B and consumer market.
Hal2 creates ambitious, tailor-made and characteristic interiors.
The physical assets are designed to have a sense of sophistication and clarity.
On the back, they each have unique typographic configurations to emphasize
the variety of design concepts that Hal2 offers their clients. The color palette
aims to reflect both a business and a home-like feel.
All physical assets were produced with the outmost attention to detail to
match the studio's passion for craftsmanship and tactility. This ring binder
has a holographic foil finish on the cover and spine.
The abstract line drawings refer to Hal2’s daily design practice;
using details of furniture, patterns and tools.
George&Harrison, 2022
Client: Hal2
Photography: Studio About.today
Paper: G.F. Smith
