Lidl Hellas Sustainability Campaign

Branding___ 2022

Lidl Hella s ©

Structured sustainability

Lidl Hellas commissioned us to create informative content regarding the brand's positions and commitments on sustainability and nutrition, for its audience. The goal was to communicate the aforementioned positions through a comprehensive case study - campaign, which will be spread in physical stores, in other areas with kiosks and stands, as well as in social networks and other digital media.





Due to the analytical, complex nature and scientific terminology of the data, we were asked to edit and transform the information, making it simple and accessible to a wide and diverse audience.





For that reason, we approached the thematic pillars with bold illustrations that are presenting all facts in an unexpected way, acting as an attraction for the recipient.



