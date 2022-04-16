Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
DO:Z / Branding
My Name is Wendy Studio
DO:Z is a furniture object created, produced and patented by the French company LGZ.
Intermediate between a chair and a support, it is an object that has its place in the public and private space.
The company LGZ commissioned us to find the name of this unique and functional object, to create the graphic identity and the design of its 4 collections: Public, B2B, B2C & Luxury.
- Art direction & 3D models : My Name is Wendy
- Agent : MA+Group Art

B R A N D    I D E N T I T Y
U B L I C    C O L L E C T I O N
B 2 B    C O L L E C T I O N
B 2 C    C O L L E C T I O N
L U X E    C O L L E C T I O N
