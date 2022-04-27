Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Facebook - Earth Day
To celebrate the Earth day 2021 Facebook invited me to create various different designs for three different app tools: a Stickers Pack, Chat Themes Backgrounds and a 360 AR Background. 

I've designed this fun, cute and colorful universe relating to environment themes that connected all of these characters. My idea was to make people feel immersed in this sunny and positive world, in which the environment/planet and humans can grown together in harmony and balance.

Contact me: hi@lucaswakamatsu.com

Stickers:
Jennifer Talesfore – Art Director
Vianti Kandi – Producer
Caique Moretto - Motion Designer

360 Backgrounds:
Emmett Dzieza – Art Director
Aaron Norstad – Producer

Chat Themes:
Alice C. LeBeau – Product Designer
Chase Gray – Product Designer
Christina Roldan - Producer

Social Team:
Jacquelyn Gillespie – Communications Manager, Social
Joel Evey – Messenger Social


Lucas Wakamatsu

