







Facebook - Earth Day





To celebrate the Earth day 2021 Facebook invited me to create various different designs for three different app tools: a Stickers Pack, Chat Themes Backgrounds and a 360 AR Background.





I've designed this fun, cute and colorful universe relating to environment themes that connected all of these characters. My idea was to make people feel immersed in this sunny and positive world, in which the environment/planet and humans can grown together in harmony and balance.





