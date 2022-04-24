MACAO DESIGN WEEK 2021





Macao Design Week 2021 focuses on displaying excellent local and foreign commercial design works, and guides audience to understand how the culture and story of a commercial brand is visualized and reflected in different perspectives. The source of inspiration for the main visual design is from the “night” of Macau. When you walk in this city based on tourism and lottery industry as its main economic development, the multicolored neon lights keep changing colors in the dark, just as in the recent years, the rapidly developing new power of local design is constantly blooming its own light and energy. With 26 independently created English letters, the designer reconstructs the graphic design of primary vision in a surreal technique, thus to convey the concept that the design is from life and integrated into life, and show potential and infinite explosiveness of Macau design in the future.



