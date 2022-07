KONICA MINOLTA - PLANETARIUM

BRANDON PARVINI, the very talented NEJC POLOVSAK

Sometimes you just get the most beautiful opportunities. I am happy to share this piece that I creative directed to "Open the Space" commissioned by the Planetarium division of Konica Minolta in Tokyo. They wanted us to find a way to enhance the opening sequence for the Planetariums' featured presentations in all 4 of their cutting edge facilities in and around Tokyo. Working with our friendsto bring this world to life, we set out to visually explore the micro and macro parallels we as humans share with nature and the cosmic plane. The piece was designed to fill the spherical space of the dome for a full on immersive experience and the sound design was mixed in 3D across 44 different channels. Special thanks to my wingmanand all of the amazing folks who supported along the way.