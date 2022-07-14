KONICA MINOLTA - PLANETARIUM

Role: Creative Director
Sometimes you just get the most beautiful opportunities. I am happy to share this piece that I creative directed to "Open the Space" commissioned by the Planetarium division of Konica Minolta in Tokyo. They wanted us to find a way to enhance the opening sequence for the Planetariums' featured presentations in all 4 of their cutting edge facilities in and around Tokyo. Working with our friends BRIGHT BLACK to bring this world to life, we set out to visually explore the micro and macro parallels we as humans share with nature and the cosmic plane. The piece was designed to fill the spherical space of the dome for a full on immersive experience and the sound design was mixed in 3D across 44 different channels. Special thanks to my wingman BRANDON PARVINI, the very talented NEJC POLOVSAK and all of the amazing folks who supported along the way.
Konica Minolta has 3 Planetariums in Tokyo, Japan. This work is being displayed in all three venues before each show multiple times a day. Imagine being immersed in this beautiful infusion of design & Nature.
Below are some of the full frame captures from the instillation. We rendered everything as a 180 degree format to be mapped seamlessly around the dome. It was truly amazing to be inside of this work and experience it all around you.