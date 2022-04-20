The Cliff is a reinterpretation of the ancient myth of the Black Dog. Borrowing codes from Noir fiction, the film is an atmospheric and poetic journey picturing the return of an animal from the dead.





The film explores a collection of sensory fragments, using a non-linear narrative. As the dog walks through the film, it rediscovers and remembers all the sensations, places, textures, movements and sounds from the past.





Different visual techniques such as cinematic framing, scientific cross sectioning, architectural illustration, as well as character POV have been combined here to create a hybrid narrative form, with a focus on visual emotions and memories.

