Role: Creative Director
I am excited to share this special project that I concepted and creative directed with some dear visionary friends at a uniquely sensitive time (during the initial stages of the Covid quarantine). At this uncertain time we wanted to make art to uplift, inspire and celebrate the connective spirit we share with the natural world. From deep within the internal frequencies of the mind we made this offering of : THE SPACES INSIDE SLEEP a cosmic motion poem made in collaboration with Bright Black wrapped in the sonic mindscape of Superpostion. Special thanks to my wingman Brandon Parvini.
