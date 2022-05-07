Blog
SPACES INSIDE SLEEP
Brandon Hirzel | BEMO
Role: Creative Director
I am excited to share this special project that I concepted and creative directed with some dear visionary friends at a uniquely sensitive time (during the initial stages of the Covid quarantine). At this uncertain time we wanted to make art to uplift, inspire and celebrate the connective spirit we share with the natural world. From deep within the internal frequencies of the mind we made this offering of : THE SPACES INSIDE SLEEP a cosmic motion poem made in collaboration with Bright Black wrapped in the sonic mindscape of Superpostion. Special thanks to my wingman Brandon Parvini. 

3D animation c4d CGI Character design cinema 4d Creative Direction design psychedelic surreal
 ____________________+ Look Dev + ____________________


Thank you for being here and viewing this work. More info on my website

