Philosophy Orientation Chocolate Packaging & Branding

Philosophy Orientation
Dark Chocolate
Packaging & Branding
▲ Driving desire with a new perspective on dark chocolate.
The food industry has always used photos of food or ingredients to react content. A clean, modern and timeless design that challenges the norms of traditional chocolate brands. Break the convention of old pictures to express the taste and interpret the new generation of chocolate design with modern methods. PHILOSOPHY ORIENTATION is a product with a strong correlation between the brand name and the product. Dark chocolate has a bitter taste because of its high-purity cocoa content, but has a rich flavor hierarchy.
The food industry has always used photos of food or ingredients to react content. A clean, modern and timeless design that challenges the norms of traditional chocolate brands. Break the convention of old pictures to express the taste and interpret the new generation of chocolate design with modern methods. PHILOSOPHY ORIENTATION is a product with a strong correlation between the brand name and the product. Dark chocolate has a bitter taste because of its high-purity cocoa content, but has a rich flavor hierarchy.
▲ 用全新的视角审视黑巧克力。
食品一直使用食品或配料的照片来对内容进行反应。一个干净，现代和永恒的设计挑战传统的巧克力品牌的规范。打破陈规，用现代手法表达品味，诠释新一代巧克力设计。哲学之路黑巧是一款品牌名和产品强相关的产品。黑巧由于其高纯度的可可含量，味苦，但风味层次丰富。箭头的图形根据可可浓度变化灰度。
◆ Philosophy is the most precious spiritual pursuit derived from ancient Greece and is one of the most authentic cultures of humanity. It’s bitter and boring but full of the aftertaste is exactly the same as the brand mission of PHILOSOPHY ORIENTATION chocolate, pursuing natural ingredients and being loyal to it. Original taste, a little bitter, but sweet again.
Excessive packaging has a negative impact on the environment, our packaging is all made of recycled paper, 100% without any plastic.
The graph of the arrow changes the gray scale according to the concentration of cocoa, A typographic list; black on grey; bold, transparent, informative, and direct. Consumers do not need to read the text carefully to find their favorite concentration. Design pared back to only what was essential; as clean as it could be. And it also implies the life on the road of philosophy, removing the sugar coating, returning to the true taste of adulthood, seeking the truth and searching hard on the journey of life.
Excessive packaging has a negative impact on the environment, our packaging is all made of recycled paper, 100% without any plastic.
The graph of the arrow changes the gray scale according to the concentration of cocoa, A typographic list; black on grey; bold, transparent, informative, and direct. Consumers do not need to read the text carefully to find their favorite concentration. Design pared back to only what was essential; as clean as it could be. And it also implies the life on the road of philosophy, removing the sugar coating, returning to the true taste of adulthood, seeking the truth and searching hard on the journey of life.
◆ 哲学是源自于古希腊的最宝贵的精神追求，是人类最本真的文化之一，其看似苦涩枯燥但回味十足的特质与哲学之路巧克力的品牌宗旨如出一辙，追求天然食材，忠于原味，些许苦涩，但又有回甘。箭头的图形根据可可浓度变化灰度，又寓意在哲学之路上行进的人生，褪去糖衣，回归真实的大人味，在生命旅途中求索真理，苦苦探寻。
Award360° 2021｜100 Design of the year
Packaging Design of the Year