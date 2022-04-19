Philosophy Orientation Chocolate Packaging & Branding

◆ Philosophy is the most precious spiritual pursuit derived from ancient Greece and is one of the most authentic cultures of humanity. It’s bitter and boring but full of the aftertaste is exactly the same as the brand mission of PHILOSOPHY ORIENTATION chocolate, pursuing natural ingredients and being loyal to it. Original taste, a little bitter, but sweet again.

Excessive packaging has a negative impact on the environment, our packaging is all made of recycled paper, 100% without any plastic.

The graph of the arrow changes the gray scale according to the concentration of cocoa, A typographic list; black on grey; bold, transparent, informative, and direct. Consumers do not need to read the text carefully to find their favorite concentration. Design pared back to only what was essential; as clean as it could be. And it also implies the life on the road of philosophy, removing the sugar coating, returning to the true taste of adulthood, seeking the truth and searching hard on the journey of life.





◆ 哲学是源自于古希腊的最宝贵的精神追求，是人类最本真的文化之一，其看似苦涩枯燥但回味十足的特质与哲学之路巧克力的品牌宗旨如出一辙，追求天然食材，忠于原味，些许苦涩，但又有回甘。箭头的图形根据可可浓度变化灰度，又寓意在哲学之路上行进的人生，褪去糖衣，回归真实的大人味，在生命旅途中求索真理，苦苦探寻。





Award360° 2021｜100 Design of the year