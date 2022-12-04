Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Gucci Bamboo 1947
Vikki Zhang
Behance.net
GUCCI Bamboo 1947 

This March, I was very honored to be invited by Gucci to create a series of watercolor paintings, celebrating their classic Bamboo handbags. The Art Director hopes the illustrations could tell a story feeling timeless and elegant. Then I came up with four paintings working together to show a handbag's journey across generations, countries and centuries. 

Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
A girl entered her grandmother’s rooftop storage, and discovered a beautifully crafted Gucci Bamboo handbag. This bag belongs to her grandmother. 
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
When grandmother was young, she was an artist, traveling a lot with watercolor and sketchbooks in the handbag. She recorded various lives and people she met along the way with her brush. This Gucci Bamboo was always full of exciting paintings and memories.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: person, cartoon and floor
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
The girl's grandmother then decided to settle down in Italy after spend years on traveling and painting. The handbag has still been her favorite companion wherever she went, party, market, exhibition, theater, bookstore... An object became an old friend, a witness of her life. 
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
Her grandmother passed this wonderful handbag to her granddaughter, the girl. And she took it with her all the time just like her grandmother. One day, she got chance to visit China, the first trip to her hometown. She promised her grandmother to take a lot of photos there and bring back to Italy.
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and book
Early concept and sketch
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Painting process
media: opaque watercolor, pencil, acrylic gouache
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
Advertising artwork branding Fashion fashion illustration gucci ILLUSTRATION luxury painting watercolor
THANK YOU​​​​​​​
Instagram:@0717vikki
Red小红书/Weibo: @张文绮Vikki Zhang
Website: www.vikkizhang.com
Email: vikkizhangart@gmail.com

Gucci Bamboo 1947
28
115
1
Published:
user's avatar
Vikki Zhang

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Vikki Zhang
    New York, NY, USA

    Gucci Bamboo 1947

    28
    115
    1
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields