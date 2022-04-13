Cathédrale Saint-Étienne de Metz

Nouvelle étiquette won a public commission aimed at thinking

a signage system for the Cathedral Saint-Étienne of Metz. Validated by the Ministry of Culture and Communication in September 2018, the project is now an inherent and permanent part of this millennial monument.





Three different contents are placed in the cathedral: a heritage information point, a journey of spiritual texts and a luminous, literary & poetic journey.

The layout and the design of the objects are designed in collaboration with Generique design (Montreal). Mainly composed of steel, the elements of the spiritual journey and the heritage point are chemically etched to integrate soberly and expressively the whole content.





Two fonts (Cathédrale Lumière, to be projected and Cathedrale Métal, to be etched) are drawn especially for the project, its historical gothic sources and its technic particularities.





Continuing the exploration of light as spiritual and aesthetic material, we offer the visitor a text projected directly onto the walls of the cathedral. This text in archipelago, without order or injunction, appears and disappears with soft and slow breaths. It acts as an invitation: to raise eyes, to pay attention to some details that we might have missed or to be moved by a poetic word.









Art direction © Nouvelle étiquette

Design and scenography © Nouvelle étiquette & Generique design

Type design © Nouvelle étiquette & PampaType (Alejandro Lo Celso)

with Julie Luzoir et Francis Ramel

Light designer : Nouvelle étiquette & Quartiers Lumières (Lionel Bessières)





Pictures : © Romain Gamba & Nouvelle étiquette