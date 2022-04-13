Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Cathédrale Saint-Étienne de Metz
Nouvelle étiquette
Behance.net
Image may contain: building, window and stained glass
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book, menu and screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting, book and typography
Image may contain: building and person
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: church, indoor and building
Image may contain: window, building and church
Image may contain: book, typography and poster
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: door, waste container and city
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: typography, poster and cartoon
Image may contain: book and box
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: drawing and sketch
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: door
Image may contain: cartoon, horse and animal
Image may contain: handwriting, book and card
Image may contain: cake, LEGO and birthday
Image may contain: building and window
Image may contain: handwriting
Nouvelle étiquette won a public commission aimed at thinking
a signage system for the Cathedral Saint-Étienne of Metz. Validated by the Ministry of Culture and Communication in September 2018, the project is now an inherent and permanent part of this millennial monument. 

Three different contents are placed in the cathedral: a heritage information point, a journey of spiritual texts and a luminous, literary & poetic journey.
The layout and the design of the objects are designed in collaboration with Generique design (Montreal). Mainly composed of steel, the elements of the spiritual journey and the heritage point are chemically etched to integrate soberly and expressively the whole content.

Two fonts (Cathédrale Lumière, to be projected and Cathedrale Métal, to be etched) are drawn especially for the project, its historical gothic sources and its technic particularities.

Continuing the exploration of light as spiritual and aesthetic material, we offer the visitor a text projected directly onto the walls of the cathedral. This text in archipelago, without order or injunction, appears and disappears with soft and slow breaths. It acts as an invitation: to raise eyes, to pay attention to some details that we might have missed or to be moved by a poetic word.


Art direction © Nouvelle étiquette
Design and scenography © Nouvelle étiquette & Generique design
Type design © Nouvelle étiquette & PampaType (Alejandro Lo Celso)
with Julie Luzoir et Francis Ramel
Light designer : Nouvelle étiquette & Quartiers Lumières (Lionel Bessières)

Pictures : © Romain Gamba & Nouvelle étiquette
Cathédrale Saint-Étienne de Metz
64
175
3
Published:
user's avatar
Nouvelle étiquette

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Nouvelle étiquette
    Metz, France

    Cathédrale Saint-Étienne de Metz

    64
    175
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields