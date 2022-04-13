Forum Przestrzenie

F : LATO

Forum Przestrzenie, well known on the cultural map of Krakow, has opened a new zone for its customers, thanks to which Summer lasts all year round.





Our Studio has designed a new visual identity inspired by the combination of the history of the Forum Hotel with the modern character of the place itself. One of the elements of the project is a new website where you can find upcoming events, the history of the place and a delicious menu.





The interior of the new space was created in cooperation with Oskar OESU and Łukasz Nawer.