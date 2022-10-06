Zaha Hadid Architects
Visual Identity
Zaha Hadid, founding partner of Zaha Hadid Architects, is internationally known for her built, theoretical and academic work. Greenspace was appointed to redesign the ZHA brand and to develop its website.
ZHA’s futuristic architectural style inspired the creation of a type-led brand identity for the practice.
I was brought on board to to help visualise and animate the brand, in an effort to encapsulate the organic and contemporary forms and materials that are synonymous with ZHA architecture.
Look Development