MTV Xmas Party

In the animation field, nothing has never been more innovative and experimental than MTV idents. When our friends from Ditroit asked us to collaborate on this fantastic MTV Christmas ident we were all thrilled!
Right off the idea was to try our hand at something that had never been done before, to dare do something totally new. We wanted to push the boundaries of 3D animation beyond the limits, thus overturning the usual production schemes.
Frame by frame + 3D = WOOOOOOOOOOO
We started from a 2d frame by frame animation in which we exasperated the deformations and perspectives and then we passed the ball to the Ditroit guys for modelling, shading and compositing.
The result has been something original and new, an animation with a flavour and physical materiality similar to stop motion, but with an absolutely contemporary aesthetic.
Direction
Ditroit & Nerdo
Nerdo Team
Direction: Dalila Rovazzani / Producer: Letizia Saponaro / Character Design: Giacomo D’Ancona / 2D Animation: Dalila Rovazzani
Ditroit Team
Creative Direction: Salvatore Giunta / Producer: Noemi Bugli / Designers: Claudio Gasparollo + Luca Dusio + Christian Cabiddu + Marco Serracca + Gianluca Franco + Alessandro Depaoli
Creative Direction: Salvatore Giunta / Producer: Noemi Bugli / Designers: Claudio Gasparollo + Luca Dusio + Christian Cabiddu + Marco Serracca + Gianluca Franco + Alessandro Depaoli
Audio
Audio
Smider