BOLLINGER B1 ELECTRIC SUV

Everything you need, and nothing you don't



The interior is spartan, yet the attention to detail feels welcoming as it begs you to spend a few moments exploring the details of the crisp edges, parallel gaps and nested corner radii of the all-aluminum dashboard. Keeping in mind it's farm-truck origins, the truck needed to be bare-bones-- eschewing the tradition of headliner padding, sound deadening pads, carpeting and plastic closeout coverings.







There is clarity in "honest materials". For example, if something is wood, let it be wood-- celebrate it by using stains that enhance the natural character of the wood texture. If something is plastic, don't stamp a wood grain in the surface, as if it were something it's not. Metal surfaces on the interior of trucks is nothing new, but in an effort to keep things "honest", the surface transition angles are all 90° which mates nicely to the parallel edges and clean corners from press-brake metal sheets.