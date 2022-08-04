Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Coffee Fields Forever
LAT | A Creative Company
Behance.net
Coffee Fields Forever Third Wave Coffee
PALESTINE

Coffee Fields Forever is a Palestinian brand that caters to a discerning clientele of coffee lovers. Their top-quality beans can be bought online and at CCF exclusive shops, where other coffee-based beverages are also offered. The brand aims to provide a third-wave coffee experience. The cultural movement considers this drink an artisanal item of the highest quality, the consumption of which includes sensory exploration, connoisseurship, and proper education for its best enjoyment.

We came up with a name that transmits the brand’s everlasting love for its product and resonates with coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide. Inspired by the well-known and loved Beatles’ song, this name has a solid poetic personality that plays on the idea of artists, musicians, thinkers, philosophers, and writers from all walks of life gathering around coffee, as they usually do.

CFF’s icon expresses the consumer’s love for this drink. At first glance, two arms seem to be embracing a coffee bean, and on a closer look, a hint of the infinity symbol is also outlined. We used a sans serif typography to achieve optimal readability and provide a harmonious balance between the negative and positive spaces of the glyphs. We created a CFF monogram with the same typography, adding a playful visual element between the last F and the registered symbol.

All the elements came together in a graphic identity enriched by a pure black and white palette. Some of the brand carriers we developed include packaging, shopping bags, napkins, mugs, sugar packets, aprons, t-shirts, and delivery boxes.



branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
Image may contain: table, indoor and food
Image may contain: person, indoor and luggage and bags
Image may contain: coffee, cup and table
Image may contain: coffee cup, mug and tableware
Image may contain: indoor, wall and cylinder
Image may contain: person, man and bottle
Image may contain: ground
Image may contain: carton, cardboard and packaging and labeling
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
Image may contain: table, indoor and furniture
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: waste container, box and luggage and bags
Image may contain: person, ground and floor
Image may contain: person, man and watch
Image may contain: cup and coffee
Image may contain: cylinder
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
branding coffee bag coffee shop packaging design brand identity coffee branding Logotype
LAT | A Creative Company


Follow us @ Facebook  |  Twitter  |  Instagram
Coffee Fields Forever
149
676
12
Published:
user's avatar
LAT | A Creative Company

    Owner

    user's avatar
    LAT | A Creative Company
    Monterrey, Mexico

    Coffee Fields Forever

    149
    676
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields