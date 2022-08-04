Coffee Fields Forever – Third Wave Coffee

PALESTINE





Coffee Fields Forever is a Palestinian brand that caters to a discerning clientele of coffee lovers. Their top-quality beans can be bought online and at CCF exclusive shops, where other coffee-based beverages are also offered. The brand aims to provide a third-wave coffee experience. The cultural movement considers this drink an artisanal item of the highest quality, the consumption of which includes sensory exploration, connoisseurship, and proper education for its best enjoyment.





We came up with a name that transmits the brand’s everlasting love for its product and resonates with coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide. Inspired by the well-known and loved Beatles’ song, this name has a solid poetic personality that plays on the idea of artists, musicians, thinkers, philosophers, and writers from all walks of life gathering around coffee, as they usually do.





CFF’s icon expresses the consumer’s love for this drink. At first glance, two arms seem to be embracing a coffee bean, and on a closer look, a hint of the infinity symbol is also outlined. We used a sans serif typography to achieve optimal readability and provide a harmonious balance between the negative and positive spaces of the glyphs. We created a CFF monogram with the same typography, adding a playful visual element between the last F and the registered symbol.





All the elements came together in a graphic identity enriched by a pure black and white palette. Some of the brand carriers we developed include packaging, shopping bags, napkins, mugs, sugar packets, aprons, t-shirts, and delivery boxes.







