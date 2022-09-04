Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Núcleo
Manifiesto mx
Núcleo is a beautiful complex of fourteen apartments and commercial space, each one of the apartments has a private balcony, terrace, or roof garden. This wonderful complex is conveniently located in one of the most peaceful areas of Cuauhtémoc Avenue. Its modern and avant-garde style combined with the beautiful views it offers makes Núcleo the ideal home.

The general idea of the design is to reflect the sober, calm, and structured lifestyle that is related to the apartment complex. The whole graphic arises from the same idea inspired by the name: Nucleus, as the center of everything; that's why in the graphic there are modules, circles, and different elements that are repeated reticularly from an imaginary "nucleus" as if they were expansive waves.
