France Universités - Brand design

A logo that represents the voice of French universities







The new logo that accompanies this name shift had to preserve the graphic impact of the old acronym logo "CPU". At the same time, a strong symbolism needed to be created to express the new vision of the association.



To achieve this objective, Graphéine designed an emblematic monogram. This monogram embodies France Universités by combining the shape of the letter "F" - representing the French territory - with an abstraction of a university amphitheatre’s benches . Thus, this emblem modernises and revitalises the symbolism of the first logo created in 1995.



The logo is a dynamic shape with flair. Its institutional and energising red colour marks a break with the blue of the previous visual identity . Its simple and striking shape adapts perfectly to all of France Universités' communication media.





The new visual identity of France Universités now ensures a better representation of the institutions and their diversity with the ambition to better promote the French university model in Europe and in the world.

