Festival ZERO1 - Brand identity

Zero1

Festival of hybrid arts and digital cultures

The Zero1 Festival, organized by the students of the of La Rochelle University, combines digital arts and the heritage of La Rochelle. For the past 6 years, the festival has offered exhibitions, conferences, workshops and digital experiences in the service of art in the most important places of La Rochelle. Open to all and free of charge, this event has become an annual event and offers a diverse range of views on the visual and digital culture.

In 2019 the Zero1 festival contacted us and proposed to work on the graphic identity of the event as well as on the visual of the 2020 edition.