New Identity of
The Krzysztof Penderecki
The Krzysztof Penderecki
Academy of Music
in Krakow
A winning project for a new logo and visual identity of The Krzysztof Penderecki Academy
of Music in Krakow.
Design of the new identity is inspired by both classical and experimental music notation. Logo is based on a symmetrical five-line staff, which length is mirrored in the length of the lines of text. Extension of this idea is a dynamic staff, used across the whole visual identity. Colours are drawn from the expressive scores of Krzysztof Penderecki, the university's patron.
