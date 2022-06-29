Akateeminen Book Store





















An old icon, for a new era





As part of the process it was important to unearth and acknowledge the history of Akateeminen and the legendary Helsinki Book Palace. Through archival research from the National Museum of Finland and the extensive Akateeminen archives, we sourced a series of pictures from the late 19th and 20th century. These revealed Akateeminen’s hidden and forgotten design hallmarks.



Our findings formed the basis for the future brand. The design language of the new logo borrows from the store signs of the 1950s. The decorative iconography is inspired by the carvings of the store’s furniture in the 1920s. These signature assets amplify the special equities built into the brand’s heritage, while elevating them with new meaning and a new story.



















