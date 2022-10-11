Innovestor Group
Innovestor is a Nordic investment company, focusing on venture capital, real estate and corporate venturing.
The company needed a new brand that would bring together entrepreneurs, investors, partners and new talent. At the same time, Innovestor needed to create a sense of belonging between different business units with one consistent brand experience. We were tasked to define the brand and translate their purpose ‘Make good money’ into a new visual reality.
Visit innovestorgroup.com
Do well while doing good
Our challenge was to create a sharp, spirited and inclusive brand identity that breaks through industry noise. To embody this new, bold direction for the company we defined the symbol ‘≥’. This equation represents being greater than or equal to. An idea closely connected to the innovestor ethos — that being good is not an add-on or nice-to-have but a critical precondition for any powerful, progressive business today. This mark became a key narrative device alongside a comprehensive brand platform — from strategy and identity, to website and campaign.