Innovestor Group









Do well while doing good





Our challenge was to create a sharp, spirited and inclusive brand identity that breaks through industry noise. To embody this new, bold direction for the company we defined the symbol ‘≥’. This equation represents being greater than or equal to. An idea closely connected to the innovestor ethos — that being good is not an add-on or nice-to-have but a critical precondition for any powerful, progressive business today. This mark became a key narrative device alongside a comprehensive brand platform — from strategy and identity, to website and campaign.







