Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Kallan & Co's profileHannu Koho's profileRiikka Sutinen's profileTaru Mikkola's profileTaru Sutinen's profile+3
Innovestor Group
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity




Innovestor Group

Innovestor is a Nordic investment company, focusing on venture capital, real estate and corporate venturing.
The company needed a new brand that would bring together entrepreneurs, investors, partners and new talent. At the same time, Innovestor needed to create a sense of belonging between different business units with one consistent brand experience. We were tasked to define the brand and translate their purpose ‘Make good money’ into a new visual reality.








Do well while doing good

Our challenge was to create a sharp, spirited and inclusive brand identity that breaks through industry noise. To embody this new, bold direction for the company we defined the symbol ‘≥’. This equation represents being greater than or equal to. An idea closely connected to the innovestor ethos — that being good is not an add-on or nice-to-have but a critical precondition for any powerful, progressive business today. This mark became a key narrative device alongside a comprehensive brand platform — from strategy and identity, to website and campaign.


brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity
brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity
brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity
brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity
brand identity branding finance identity Investment Logo Design real estate typography venture capital visual identity
Innovestor Group
115
1.2k
8
Published:
Kallan & Co's profileHannu Koho's profileRiikka Sutinen's profileTaru Mikkola's profileTaru Sutinen's profile+3
Multiple Owners
Kallan & Co

Owners

Kallan & Co's profile
Kallan & Co
Helsinki, Finland
Hannu Koho's profile
Hannu Koho
Helsinki, Finland
Riikka Sutinen's profile
Riikka Sutinen
Helsinki, Finland
Taru Mikkola's profile
Taru Mikkola
Helsinki, Finland
Taru Sutinen's profile
Taru Sutinen
Finland

Innovestor Group

Innovestor is a Nordic investment company, focusing on venture capital, real estate and corporate venturing. The company needed a new brand that Read More

115
1.2k
8
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields