Annual Report 2021, IME GSEVEE

Design of the Annual Report and data visualization for Small Enterprises' Institute - IME GSEVEE on "The impact of the pandemic on business". Edition includes custom visualization and analysis based on the research, leading the design to a functional, clear and legible approach while it continues the renewed series we designed for the organization. The most complex pieces of information were edited and designed by intervening in the structure of the information, in a way that it strengthens its visual consistency and efficient reading. Publication was distributed to greek ministries and research associates of the Institute. Representative graphs were also presented in animation format.