Nobu Bots
DAVID UMEMOTO
Paper Bots 
Paperworks no.61-68
2022

Set of 8 models

Cut & Fold DIY Project
Schematics and instructions available here

cutout DIY japanese kirigami manga origami paper paperart papercraft papercut
