In a world full of information, choices and criticism, it seems wrong to be right. We forget to enjoy the everyday pleasures of life. In a world divided and full of bad news, you have to be brave to be free, to not listen to the noise and to listen to yourself.





Bravo is a brand of apparel and objects of desire for everyday use made with pride in Mexico. Its products are a reflection of the enthusiasm of freedom and adventure. It is a brand that inspires you to live in the moment, to not be afraid of adventure and to always have a getaway that makes you feel free.





For the visual identity we proposed an aesthetic that reflects the main attributes of the brand: brave, free and honest. The logotype has two versions reflecting a flexible essence. For the isotype, we proposed the red lynx, a representative animal of Mexico that transmits freedom and strength. For the overall brand, different phrases and graphics were created to reinforce the concept.









TEAM

Creative Direction: Wikka

Branding: Wikka

Production assistants: Karen Betancourt, Alberto Montaño, Daniel Sulub, Janny Gallegos















