Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Domantė Nalivaikaitė's profile
Bekūnis Autoritetas — Authority Incorporeal
Domantė Nalivaikaitė
Behance.net
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS

About the exhibition

Part of the Baltic Triennial 14, ‘Authority Incorporeal’ is an international group exhibition that focuses on several works of art that have, over recent decades, sensed and continue to think through the relationship between secular and spiritual agency, daily referred to as power, on other occasions, affect or empowerment.

Visual communication concept

The centrepiece of the exhibition’s identity takes inspiration from various heraldic symbols, which stand as a guarantee of authority, often depicting ferocious animals. To enhance the impression of something that is bodiless but very present – authority incorporeal – the selected creature, a dragon, is a mythical one.

exhibition CUrated by: Adomas Narkevičius | Exhibition opening photos by: Ugnius Gelguda
​​​​​​​

art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
art Exhibition gallery contemporary exhibition identity Visual Communication AUTHORITY INCORPOREAL BEKUNIS AUTORITETAS rupert TECH ARTS
Bekūnis Autoritetas — Authority Incorporeal
91
709
6
Published:
Domantė Nalivaikaitė's profile
Domantė Nalivaikaitė

Owner

Domantė Nalivaikaitė's profile
Domantė Nalivaikaitė
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Bekūnis Autoritetas — Authority Incorporeal

Visual communication for ‘Authority Incorporeal’ – an international group exhibition, part of the Baltic Triennial 14, ‘The Endless Frontier’.

91
709
6
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives