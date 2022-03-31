Bekūnis Autoritetas — Authority Incorporeal



About the exhibition





Part of the Baltic Triennial 14, ‘Authority Incorporeal’ is an international group exhibition that focuses on several works of art that have, over recent decades, sensed and continue to think through the relationship between secular and spiritual agency, daily referred to as power, on other occasions, affect or empowerment.





Visual communication concept

The centrepiece of the exhibition’s identity takes inspiration from various heraldic symbols, which stand as a guarantee of authority, often depicting ferocious animals. To enhance the impression of something that is bodiless but very present – authority incorporeal – the selected creature, a dragon, is a mythical one.

exhibition CUrated by: Adomas Narkevičius | Exhibition opening photos by: Ugnius Gelguda ​​​​​​​