YooFamily Story Diary Illustration #02
林 溢鑫
Production time: 2022-02.12 - 2022.03.30
YOO Family's Story Diary Illustration Part 2 is now complete!
The story between the little guys has come to an end for the time being, and their story will continue, so stay tuned!
In addition, I made the illustration of the story diary into a simple video compilation, which you can click to view.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Thank you again for watching and liking, it has added a lot of motivation to me!
The next step is to continue to invest in learning new knowledge; I hope to present better works!


3D 3d art 3d modeling 3d Scene blender blender3d cycles ILLUSTRATION Render
