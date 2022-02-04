YooFamily Story Diary Illustration #02





Production time: 2022-02.12 - 2022.03.30

YOO Family's Story Diary Illustration Part 2 is now complete!

The story between the little guys has come to an end for the time being, and their story will continue, so stay tuned!

In addition, I made the illustration of the story diary into a simple video compilation, which you can click to view.





Thank you again for watching and liking, it has added a lot of motivation to me!

The next step is to continue to invest in learning new knowledge; I hope to present better works!



